Take selfies in Doom, thanks to the InstaDoom mod

Over twenty years after the game's release, it must be hard for the still-active Doom modding community to innovate, and harder still to make the game appear modern. WAD creator Linguica has achieved the latter at least, because what could be more modern than the selfie?

Linguica's new InstaDoom mod not only allows Doomguy to take charming selfies in the depths of hell, but you can also add a variety of filters to add the nostalgic, ye olde charm we all look for in photos of violent, despairing locales. The mod has 37 filters, inspired by Instagram's equivalents, but the real boon here is seeing Doomguy's head fixed to the space marine sprite.

You can download the mod here, or see some more of its handiwork care of Linguica himself on the Doomworld forums.

The Doom modding community shows no signs of slowing down. The current WAD du jour is Brutal Doom, but there's tonnes more out there. A personal favourite is DoomZ, which aims to bring survival sandbox gameplay to the classic shooter.

Cheers, Gamespot.