Stronghold 3 trailer celebrates launch by building a fortress and burning peasants

The perfect castle takes "a lifetime to build" according to the Stronghold 3 launch trailer, an im perfect castle will cut those lifetimes very short. Whether it's death by trebuchet, diseased badger or flaming suicide cart, your cheerfully loyal peasants are likely to suffer. At least it will be funny. Stronghold 3 is out now on Steam , Direct2Drive and Gamersgate . Find out more about how Firefly have tried to bounce back from Stronghold 2 in our Stronghold 3 preview .

