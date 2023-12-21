The best deals in the 2023 Steam Winter Sale

This is it: the last Steam sale of the year, the big one, the winter extravaganza. The Steam Winter Sale is ideal for grabbing that co-op shooter your Discord group's had its eye on, or picking up a cutting edge 2023 game to put that new Christmas PC to the test.

Since this sale follows close on the heels of the autumn sale, some of our recommendations remain the same from just a few weeks ago, but there are a few fresh deals and deeper discounts this time around. The big one is Baldur's Gate 3, which is currently on sale for 10% off at $53.99 / £44.99.

We've organized the best deals from the Steam Winter Sale starting with our favorite games of 2023, followed by some of last year's bests and then a selection of bona fide classics that are at least 50% off.

The Steam Winter Sale runs from December 21 - January 4. For even more recommendations, we recently compiled a list of great games that always get Steam sale discounts, and you can check out guides to the best RPGs, best FPS games, best strategy games, and best survival games for even more inspiration.

Steam Winter Sale: The Best of 2023

Here's a selection of sales from 2023's cream of the crop. Many of these games have come up in our GOTY award discussions or have been in contention for awards elsewhere online. If you've been waiting for them to hit just the right discount, this sale might be the time.

Baldur's Gate 3 | $53.99/£44.99 (10% off)

How much needs to be said about Baldur's Gate 3, really? We awarded it a 97%, our highest review score in years, with Fraser Brown calling it "the greatest RPG I've ever played." It's only gotten better since our review was published, with some major updates fixing bugs and adding a whole epilogue.

Starfield | $48.99/£41.99 (30% off)

Wow—Bethesda closes out the year with a steeper-than-expected discount on Starfield. We're not confident patches will be able to turn it into a great RPG, but Bethesda has committed to new survival mechanics and frequent updates throughout 2024.

Resident Evil 4 | $29.99/£24.99 (50% off)

Capcom took a risk in remaking such a beloved game. What it ended up with is no replacement for the original, Rich said in his review, but it's still an outstanding tribute to a classic. Many worse outcomes than that were possible, but not many better ones.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $34.99/£29.99 (50% off)

Respawn did it again with some good Star Warsin' at a time when there's not a lot of good Star Warsin' outside of Andor. Jedi: Survivor is "easily the best modern Star Wars game," as Morgan put it.

Remnant 2 | $29.99/£25.19 (40% off)

A co-op shooter with some genuinely weird locations and bosses—we described one of them as "a giant alien god that can punch through reality"—and distinctive, challenging third-person gun and melee combat. Like the first game, it's best played with friends.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty | $25.49/£21.24 (15% off)

Cyberpunk's new expansion, which completed the game's triumphant redemption arc, is on sale for a modest 15% off. The base game's 50% off as well, or you can grab the two in a bundle for an extra 8% off the total.

Jusant | $19.99/£17.99 (20% off)

A lovely climbing game that came out around the same time Starfield and Phantom Liberty were dominating our time and attention, Jusant has been a bit of a sleeper hit. It's also an impressive shift in style for Don't Nod after years of Life Is Strange.

Street Fighter 6 | $39.59/£32.99 (34% off)

Our new favorite fighting game. The Yakuza-esque story mode is goofy fun, and the optional simplified controls, new tutorials, and expanded training options are a boon for anyone who's ever wanted to be good at Street Fighter (or at least, understand what it means to be good), but needed some patient tutoring.

System Shock | $25.99/£22.74 (35% off)

Looking Glass's original System Shock was often overlooked in favor of its famous successor, and no matter how much you love the classics, it can be hard to go back to its chunky, pre-mouselook interface and grueling, sink-or-swim exploration. Enter Nightdive's excellent remake, which just won one of our GOTY awards.

Dave the Diver | $15.99/£13.59 (20% 0ff)

Dave the Diver was at the heart of a recent debate over whether facts or vibes should determine if a game is "indie" in the first place. Here's my take: Who cares? It's a brilliant videogame adventure that starts as a deceptively simple fishing and restaurant management game, and then spins up into completely unexpected and wonderful places.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | $31.99/£27.99 (20% off)

A "stealth strategy" game with Pirates of the Caribbean vibes that, fair warning, will likely lead to the thought "just one more mission, then I'll go to bed... for real this time." We're sad this is the final game from developer Mimimi—it just won our Best Stealth GOTY award.

Pizza Tower | $14.99/£11.24 (25% off)

One of our favorite games of the year, seriously. It's a "non-stop, absurd, and wonderful slice of speedrunning action," we said in our 90% review.

Dredge | $18.74/£16.49 (25% off)

Fishing and horror? An excellent combo. Explore the murky waters around an odd little island, upgrade your boat, and be careful what you catch. There's more than mackerel and cod in the dark depths, and you may instead haul in some Lovecraftian horrors.

Viewfinder | $18.74/£14.99 (25% off)

Take pictures of the environment and then literally paste them into the level geometry to solve puzzles. The sort of playful, meditative indie puzzler with a narrated story we don't get as often as we used to, probably because a mechanic this clever doesn't come around often. Highly recommended in our 87% review.

Lies of P | $47.99/£39.99 (20% off)

The first big sale on Neowiz's action RPG in the style of Bloodborne since its September release. We gave it a 74% in our review, saying it manages to "hold its own" against its FromSoftware inspirations. This has "holiday break game" written all over it.

More 2023 games on sale:

Steam Winter Sale: 2022 GOTYs

Elden Ring | $35.99/£29.99 (40% off)

🏆 PC Gamer's 2022 Game of the Year

Our 2022 Game of the Year gets its biggest discount yet for the Winter Sale. This truly gargantuan RPG could easily swallow up your whole holiday break, and there's an expansion due sometime in 2024...

Marvel's Midnight Suns |$19.79/£16.49 (67% off)

🏆 2022 GOTY Runner-Up

XCOM-maker Firaxis created our favorite recent superhero game, a mix of XCOM's gridded turn-based tactics, deck building, and friendship sim. It was definitely underloved, and is worth picking up on sale, matching its lowest price.

Strange Horticulture | $7.49/£6.39 (50% off)

🏆 Best Puzzle Game 2022

Inheriting a plant shop where nothing is labeled sounds stressful, but it's actually a wonderful combination of cozy and spooky thanks to fascinatingly odd customers, and a cat you can pet. We named Strange Horticulture 2022's best puzzle game, and this is a sweet price for the year's best anything.

Vampire Survivors | $3.74/£2.99 (25% off)

🏆 Best Roguelike 2022

In 2022, we called Vampire Survivors "one of the best deals you can get on PC" at its full price: $4.99. For not much more than that you can even grab a bundle that contains all of the DLC released so far.

Teardown | $22.49/£19.49 (25% off)

🏆 Best Sandbox 2022

A physics-based, voxel-powered playground melded with a genius puzzle game: "If I blow up this entire mansion, will I have space to drive this sportscar into the ocean?"

More 2022 award winners on sale:

Steam Winter Sale: Under $25

Crusader Kings 3 | $24.99/£20.99 (50% off)

One of the great strategy games of the 2020s, CK3 is "an irrepressible story engine that spits out a constant stream of compelling alt-histories, delightfully infuriating characters and social puzzle," reads our 94% review. This year's meaty expansion is also 30% off.

Evil West | $19.99/£17.99 (60% off)

A throwback to early 2000s action games, we had quite a bit of fun with blasting apart Evil West's hordes of wild west vampires. "Evil West's combat remains a robust, gory delight, at times close to brilliant," we wrote in our review.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | $14.99/£12.49 (50% off)

We love our stompy mechs battles, and they don't come much stompier or mechier than in MechWarrior 5. It's gone through many updates since its original release, though some of us still prefer the turn-based Batteltech from the same universe, which is 75% off itself.

Pentiment | $13.39/£10.04 (33% off)

Obsidian went in a surprising direction for this 2022 gem. Instead of the usual sci-fi or fantasy RPG, it's a narrative-focused game set in the 16th century, and it's great.

Project Zomboid | $13.39/£11.22 (33% off)

This survival and crafting game shambled through early access for almost a decade, but really kicked off with major upgrades in 2022 that made it engrossing both solo and in servers. It's got droves of routine players now and makes a great new challenge for your regular crafting server crew.

Steam Winter Sale: Under $10

Rollerdrome | $9.89/£8.24 (67% off)

In the dystopian corporate future you're fighting for your life in gladiatorial combat—but let's be honest, Rollderdrome is really all about style. Rollerskate through deadly arenas taking out powerful enemies while doing sick flips, jumps, and twists to rack up a killer high score. It's full of blistering action, but somehow also manages to feel totally chill.

Roadwarden | $6.59/£4.97 (40% off)

This beautiful classic text adventure gives you 40 days to solve a mystery and complete your mission in a world full of dangerous animals and manipulative locals. It's the first text adventure I enjoyed as much as a good book.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $9.99 / £6.24 (75% off)

The big ray tracing update to The Witcher 3 had a bit of a rocky rollout earlier this year, but things got better, and this is an even bigger discount than the 70% off we saw during the Steam Summer Sale.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection| $9.99/£8.49 (75% off)

The big box of Halo is back at its lowest price for this sale. The Master Chief Collection includes every Halo up to Halo 4, including Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Halo 2: Anniversary.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire | $9.99/£7.49 (75% off)

Pillars of Eternity 2 is one of the great RPGs of the last decade. Also, the upcoming Avowed takes place in this world.

Dome Keeper | $8.99/£7.49 (50% off)

A pixel art roguelike that has you constantly focusing in two directions. Down to collect precious resources, and up to defend your vulnerable glass dome from alien invaders. Keep up the frantic pace, mining during the peaceful minute or so between attacks on your fragile snow globe, and see how long you can fend them off.

Steam Winter Sale: Under $5

What Remains of Edith Finch | $4.99/£4.24 (75% off)

If for some reason you still haven't played this wonderful, magical, heart-wrenching adventure, now's the time. Buy it, play it in an evening, thank me later.

Loop Hero | $4.94/£4.22 (67% off)

The Vampire Survivors of 2021, in the sense that it's an inexpensive game that it's easy to devote way more time to than you ever thought you would.

Metro 2033 Redux | $1.99/£1.77 (90% off)

One of the all-time best singleplayer shooters by a lot of measures. The original released in 2010, while the Redux version bumped it up to 4A's latest engine tech in 2014. A damn good FPS for just $2.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen | $4.79/£3.83 (84% off)

This is a steep discount on a great fantasy RPG that made its jump to PC back in 2016. Grapple big bosses with your NPC helpers at its steepest Steam discount to date. A sequel is finally in development, too.

Steam Winter Sale: 10 years of GOTY winners

All but one of our Game of the Year winners from the past decade are on sale right now (and 2023's winner, yet to be revealed, is also currently discounted). Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive.