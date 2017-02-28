Chucklefish reveals Wargroove, a 'spiritual successor' to Advance Wars

The "Advance Wars meets Fire Emblem" game teased by Chucklefish last month has been officially unveiled as Wargroove, a turn-based wargame with support for single and multiplayer strategic good times. Players will choose from one of 12 unlockable, "groovy" commanders, each with a lengthy campaign "exploring their motivations and personality," or square off against their fellow humans in local and online multiplayer skirmish and co-op play.

"Wargroove is a modern take on the simple yet deep turn-based tactical gameplay popularised in the 2000s by handheld games such as Advance Wars. As big fans of those games we were disappointed to find that nothing in this genre was available on current generation platforms and set out to fill the gap ourselves," Chucklefish said.

"Wargroove aims to recreate the charm and accessibility of the titles that inspired it whilst bringing modern technology into the formula. This modern focus allows for higher resolution pixel art, robust online play and deep modding capability, ultimately creating the most complete experience for Advance Wars and TBS fans."

Wargroove is expected to be out later this year. For now, you've got a trailer above, some screens below, and a developer's blog at wargroove.com.