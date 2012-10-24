SpyLeaks is a stealth-puzzle spy adventure with, er, shooter elements

It's James Bond season! That means it's time for a tie-in spy adventure - though before you rush to the shops to buy 007 Legends, you might want to give SpyLeaks a try. (Also, don't rush to the shops to buy 007 Legends.) Contrary to the name, SpyLeaks has nothing to do with either Julian Assange or a spy desperate for the toilet; it's a stealthy puzzle game with a wonderfully Layton-esque art style and one of those old-fashioned agents that sticks out like a sore thumb.

£1.99 will get you 25 levels of block-pushing, guard-avoiding action, five "exciting escapes against the clock", plus five shooter levels where the game suddenly turns into a bullet hell shmup. It's like that bit in Dr. No when James vertically scrolls across a neverending background while constantly firing his gun. I never did understand that bit. If that sounds agreeable (the game not the James Bond scene), you can trade briefcases with developer Benjamin Ficus right here , or scroll down for a hidden microfilm.