Slay the Spire deals 'super hard' daily challenge mode in latest patch

After spending a few weeks banging my head against deck-building roguelike Slay the Spire's excellent main mode, I feel like I could use a change of scenery. The Early Access game's new daily challenge mode, added this week, might just provide it, although it sounds even tougher than the rest of the game (the developers call it "super hard").

Slay the Spire's core mode involves battling through three increasingly difficult dungeons while picking up new cards and abilities. For the daily challenge, everybody will get the same seed and same set of modifiers, picked from a group of 15. Developer MegaCrit has released an image of those modifiers (below) but didn't tell us what they were, so you'll have to find out for yourself.

The mode is a "work in progress" and still doesn't have leaderboards, but that's coming alongside new modifiers and reworks of the existing ones. The 14th weekly patch also added some new animations, adjusted the behaviour of some enemies and introduced new background music. You can read up on all the changes in this Steam post.

Slay the Spire sits in a newly-emerging subgenre that industry veteran Julian Gollop wrote about in his column last month. If you're interested in the game, or those like it, then it's well worth a read.