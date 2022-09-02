The September PC game releases and updates you should know about

Welcome to September, a month favored by songwriters and people who like school. It's another fairly chill month for videogames: there are some potential bangers on the release schedule, but nothing with such a broad appeal that it's likely to get everyone talking about it at the same time. September is a month for niches.

Gloomwood is exciting (opens in new tab)—we sure do love our immersive sims—and Disney Dreamlight Valley is a potential crowdpleaser (Lauren's already spent an hour messing with the character creator). And in fighting games, don't count out Lego Brawls (opens in new tab). It may not have the star power of MultiVersus, but it could surprise us. What smashes better than Legos?

Gamescom is over and E3 ended over two months ago, but there are no rules anymore, so this month also comes with a reveal event: Ubisoft Forward, where we're going to see the next Assassin's Creed game, a Valhalla spin-off set in Baghdad called Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Disney Dreamlight Valley | September 6 (early access)

A Disney lifesim is the sort of pitch that makes cartoon eyes turn into dollar signs. Mickey fans, Kingdom Hearts fans, and Stardew Valley fans: unite.

Gloomwood | September 6 (early access)

We're disappointed that we're only getting part of Gloomwood and not the full game, but this immersive sim has been among our most anticipated games since we found out about it.

Steelrising | September 8

I like cheering for French RPG-maker Spiders. I wouldn't put any of its games near a list of the best RPGs on PC, but it seems to make a sincere effort to improve with each one. Its latest tells the story of the French Revolution, but with robots.

Ubisoft Forward | September 10

Ubisoft hasn't said much about what will be at its next livestream event, but we know we'll get our first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage (opens in new tab). According to leaks, it's a "back to the basics," stealth-focused Valhalla spin-off.

Sunday Gold | September 13

A turn-based adventure game that looks a bit similar to Disco Elysium, the current number one game in our Top 100 list (opens in new tab). Not a bad thing to be compared to a game like that.

Return to Monkey Island | September 19

Ron Gilbert is bringing back point-and-click hero Guybrush Threepwood for another Monkey Island adventure with a new art style (which has not entirely gone over well (opens in new tab), but I think it's cool).

WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King | September 26

The past continues to happen in the present: the second World of Warcraft expansion releases for WoW Classic this month, allowing players to fight the undead like they did back in 2008.

FIFA 23 | September 30

Unlike the new Madden, the PC version of FIFA 23 is the current-gen console version that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players are getting. Yay! That also means it's $70. Boo!

