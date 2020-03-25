See it all with this gorgeous 29-inch ultrawide 1080p monitor for $200

B&H is running a flash deal (today only) on the ASUS MX299Q Ultrawide Cinematic Monitor for $200—that's nearly 50% off. Perfect if you need a monitor with a lot of screen real estate for work and, by work, I mean being able to goof around on Twitter and reading your horoscope without having to tab out your Zoom window during your conference call. As someone with an ultrawide, it’s tough to go back to anything else.

The MX229Q is an older monitor, but the wide-viewing angles and the color range are still pretty impressive. The sleek frameless design of the MX229Q is what caught our eye. It’s got a relatively thin bezel and doesn’t have any of the ‘gamer’ aesthetic like some other monitors, which can be rotten with RGB lights.

The only downside is this IPS panel monitor isn’t the fastest with only a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. If you’re heavy into shooters like Call of Duty: Warzone or CS:Go, consider picking up a 240Hz display if speed is a top priority for you.