Save shopping time—here’s the gaming laptop deal you need

There is always a lot of negotiating around gifts for the holidays. You have to find the right things to get the people in your life and still come up with your own wishlist which, frankly, takes time. And nobody wants to be the worst gift-giver at the party. But to help you get ahead, we found an extremely special option for a lucky PC gamer in your life.

The OMEN 16 Laptop takes care of everything someone would look for in a new laptop. From the specs, to the price, and all the way to the intangibles, you’re unlikely to find a better deal this holiday season from Best Buy (more on that below).

The Specs

With this laptop, it all starts with the processor. The OMEN 16 is, at minimum, powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor. And that’s just the baseline— this laptop goes up to an Intel® Core™ i9 -13900HX. It features a 16.1 inch IPS display with 144hz refresh rate, so you can make sure you’re not missing out on any detail. It also comes with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card and DDR5 RAM.

You’ll be utilizing a lot of power with the OMEN 16 laptop, but power is nothing without the proper cooling. Luckily, this laptop comes with Advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology, and a new fan design that's 2.5x slimmer with double the amount of blades, providing 29% more airflow compared to last year’s model.

(Image credit: OMEN)

The Price

When you’re looking for a top of the line gaming laptop, every dollar counts. You can easily get lost in the sauce of adding this tweak and that upgrade, especially when you take the time to build your own rig. However, if you’re looking for something that you know is going to work out of the box and want a great deal on it, right now, you can save up to $170 on the OMEN 16 Laptop. You can order it online or go to your local Best Buy to pick it up, and be back playing Baldur's Gate 3 before dinner.

The Intangibles

This computer also comes with a free one month subscription to XBox Game Pass Ultimate. You can immediately start playing games like Starfield, Age of Empires IV, or Ori and the Blind Forest (a personal favorite of mine). The dual speakers provide a rich audio experience thanks to expert tuning by Bang & Olufsen that makes you feel immersed in whatever you’re listening to, be it a game’s score, a new show on a streaming service, or your own soundtrack.

Work or play, entertainment or study—no matter what you’re looking for, the OMEN 16 is a great companion. It’s adaptable enough to carry to class or work, while packing enough power to really take advantage of the latest AAA games' graphical capabilities. That OMEN Tempest cooling tech keeps it quiet and the portability means you don’t have to stop gaming, even when you’re traveling. Honestly, anyone in the market for a new gaming system should take full advantage of the $170 off during the holidays at Best Buy. It makes a perfect gift for someone on your nice list... or yourself, we won't tell.