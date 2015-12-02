Popular

Save 75% on Europa Universalis IV Steam keys and select DLC

Europa Universalis Iv Pc Small

To celebrate the release of Europa Universalis IV's Cossacks DLC, this week the Golden Joystick Store has teamed up with Paradox to offer the base game and a bunch of its best DLC at a discounted rate. Paradox's grand strategy game scored 91% from PCG upon its release in 2013—and like all of Paradox's games, it's come a long way since then. Don't miss your chance to grab it at a fantastic rate.

Europa Universalis IV - 75% off: now £8.75 | $10.00

Europa Universalis IV: Cossacks - £14.99 | $19.99

Europa Universalis IV DLC Collection - 75% off: now £12.50 | $16.25

Europa Universalis IV: El Dorado - 66% off: now £3.74 | $5.10

Europa Universalis IV: Art of War - 66% off: now £5.10 | $6.80

Europa Universalis IV: Common Sense - 33% off: now £7.36 | $10.04

These offers run until Dec 4 at 10:30p GMT / 5:30p EST / 2:30p PST.

