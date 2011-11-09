Saints Row 4 confirmed, will be "wilder" than Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row: The Third isn't quite out yet, but THQ executive VP Danny Bilson has already confirmed to CVG that a fourth entry is in the works. "Like any game, if you have a great creative core to it you just keep exploiting that core," he says.

"I know what Saints Row 4 is about and it is wilder than this one," he adds, comparing the new sequel to Saints Row: The Third.

Having played it, it's hard to see how the next Saints Row could be any wilder without the entire game being set in a city-sized zoo full of ride-able giraffes. We look forward to exploiting Saints Row: The Third's "creative core" when it comes out on November 15 in the US and November 18 in Europe.