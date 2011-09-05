Richard Garriot had 'high level' discussions about new Ultima games

In an interview with IndustryGamers veteran RPG creator Richard 'Lord British' Garriott said that he would be interested in making new Ultima games with EA, who currently hold the rights to the brand, saying "In fact, we've had some discussions at what I'll call very high levels."

It has been twelve years since Ultima IX: Ascension, the last of the series, sadly Garriott followed his statement by saying "The individuals who are currently shepherding the property don't seem to be particularly interested in that, so we'll see." He did remain optimistic though, saying "The door's always open if they were ever interested."

Would you be interested in more Ultima games? Or is it too late to bring the series back?