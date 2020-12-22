Remember last year when everyone had 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' stuck in their heads? That was fun

Last night as I lay in bed, nearly but not quite asleep, I got to thinking: Did we really all get obsessed with a strangely contemporary song from Netflix's Witcher show last year? Did that song really make an "elf on the shelf" reference? And were there really tip jars with "toss a coin to your barista" written on them, and did people really go to coffee shops and toss coins into them? Did all that happen at the end of 2019?

I'm pretty sure it did. In fact, Toss A Coin To Your Witcher was so popular that it may now be a proper holiday song. Not my fault! I'm just noticing things here.

After all that reminiscing, it was inevitable that I would start my morning today by listening to Toss A Coin To Your Witcher, and you know what? It actually cheered me up a bit. So, I thought, "Maybe PC Gamer's readers could use a bit of this, too." Click that play button on the YouTube video above and crank up the volume. You know you want to.

Not enough? Netflix also cut together a pretty cool version of the song in a bunch of different languages, which I genuinely didn't realize had been posted today until I started writing this:

There's no word yet on when The Witcher Season 2 will be out on Netflix (it'll be sometime in 2021, we expect), but we did get some "Witchmas" gifts on Twitter recently: Some photos of actor Joey Batey making sultry faces as Jaskier, and a season two script page.

I don't think I can offer anything better than those Jaskier photos, so here they are:

Not staged or anything, yeah, totally natural. pic.twitter.com/IJKY1MLt9PDecember 17, 2020

Happy Witchmas, everyone.