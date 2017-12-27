RAM of the Year: G.Skill Trident Z RGB

When RGB products began to take over the world of PC hardware, I was turned off by a lot of poor and tacky applications of it. There are quite a few products out there that appear to cobble together some form of cheesy LED lighting just for the sake of adding RGB to the feature set. However, the G.Skill Trident Z RGB series RAM released early this year is a completely different story.

LED lighting and even multi-colored lighting has been implemented in RAM for several years now, but G.Skill really pushed the envelope and set a new standard with their RGB technology. The Trident Z RGB series introduces an addressable LED light bar that brings with it vibrant new lighting possibilities that were never seen before.

Gear of the Year Check out the complete list of all of our award winners for 2017. (The list will be updated daily as the winners are announced.)

For a long time now, we’re heard that complicated and customizable lighting on RAM could potentially cause performance issues due to signal interference. Some manufactures like GEIL got around this issue by adding a separate power cable. That’s why we were surprised to see the Trident Z RGB didn’t require any external power and even more shocked to see the performance was essentially identical to the non-RGB Trident Z series. The software could use a little bit of work and we’d love to see more communication with other RGB products, but even then I still feel like G.Skill’s Trident Z RGB series is ahead of the competition.