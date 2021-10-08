Quake remaster gets big update expanding bot and mod support

A new update for Quake's enhanced version is out, adding in significantly more bot and modding support for the remastered shooter that released in August. Improvements to user control and accessibility measures are also included.

Most notably, bot support for numerous maps now includes:

The Slipgate Complex (E1M1)

Castle of the Damned (E1M2)

The House of Chthon (E1M7)

The Elder God Shrine (E4M3)

Shub-Niggurath's Pit (END)

The Edge of Oblivion (HIPDM1)

The Pumping Station (HIP1M1)

Improved bot melee attack, swimming and weapon selection behaviors

Added text dialogues for when bots make kills or get killed

Improved bot handling of elevators

Improved bot navigation on The Abandoned Base (DM3)

General improvements also include faster game saving, hosts are now identified by an icon rather than an outline so colorblind players can more easily distinguish them, and the weapon wheel HUD is no longer cut off when playing local multiplayer.

A number of checkpoint spawns have also been added to the new episode "Dimension of the Machine," which you should absolutely check out. Writer Rick Lane considers it an excellent addition to the Quake canon.

If you had any issues with how Quake controlled, the dev team has improved analog stick input on controllers, plus added deadzone, aim acceleration, aim exponent and aim smoothing options for controllers.

As for bugs fixes, highlights include:

Turning off friendly fire no longer prevents self-damage

Resolved issue where bots would not grab needed pickups

Bots should now see all triggers and doors as shootable

Bots no longer linger in slime or lava for too long

Removed Bot support on maps that lack waypoints

Resolved issue when sounds would drop and entities disappear or flicker during online play

Disabled GPU culling to improve performance in Dimension of the Machine

You can read the full list of Quake update patch notes here and see more details, including additional bug fixes and technical improvements to modding.