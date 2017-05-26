Playerunknown's Battlegrounds to spend next month 'focused on server performance' to fix lag

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has enjoyed much success since launching into Steam's Early Access initiative in March, however large numbers of players have reported poor server performance and game-halting lag in their attempts to traverse and commit murder on the island.

Luckily, any slowdown I've experienced while being confounded by the battle royale 'em up's doors has been minimal, and it doesn't seem to have stopped Gil Lawson from generating enduring memories nor Andy from hiding out in pasture. Still, developer Bluehole is determined to sort things and will be "spending the next month focused on server performance" ahead of the game's next monthly update, due in June.

Taking to Twitter, Bluehole sent the following out today:

We're making some changes to the servers to try to resolve part of the lag you are experiencing. However, this will not fully fix the issue.May 26, 2017

We will be spending the next month focused on server performance, and you should see a bigger improvement with our June update.May 26, 2017

We ask that you please bear with us while we tackle this issue and thank you for your patience so far.May 26, 2017

If you've struggled with PUBG lag, let us know if said immediate changes have improved the performance of your game.