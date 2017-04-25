Play the Mario fever dream mod Super Skyrim Bros in Skyrim Special Edition

Mario is Missing Back in 1992, an educational PC adventure game featured Mario and Luigi, and boy, was it ever was dreadful. Read all about the PC Mario game that time forgot.

Here on PC, we're not exposed to a whole lot of our old console pal Mario. Back in 2012, a modder decided to remedy that with the Super Skyrim Bros mod for Skyrim, which created a new Mario-inspired adventure involving Goombas and Koopa Troopas, magic hammers and mushroom power-ups, and iconic bosses like Waluigi and Bowser. Plus, there's a whole big mess of hovering, collectible coins. I'm pleased to report that the Super Skyrim Bros mod is now also available for the Skyrim Special Edition. Check out the trailer above.

The mod isn't a full conversion—it doesn't transform the Skyrim you know and presumably love into Marioland. It creates a new, separate world for this adventure (in fact, it's even lore-friendly since it's presented as a dream), so you won't see any of the mod's assets popping up in your day-to-day Skyrim skullduggery.

Once installed, check your map for an abandoned house outside Winterhold. The house contains a note warning you not to sleep on a certain bed. I suspect you're not the sort to let a note push you around, so you know what to do from there.

You'll find Super Skyrim Bros for the Skyrim Special Edition over at Nexus Mods.