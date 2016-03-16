Popular

Planetary Annihilation is free, for awhile, at Bundle Stars

By

planetary annihilation

You like free stuff, right? Sure you do. And so allow me to direct your attention to the Bundle Stars website, where they're offering Steam keys for the RTS Planetary Annihilation, which normally sells for $30/£23, for free.

“Free” does not mean “without effort,” of course, and you will have to jump through a few hoops to get the goods. Nothing too onerous, though: Sign up for the Bundle Stars newsletter, join the Bundle Stars Steam group, and eyeball a couple of ads, including one for the stand-alone expansion Planetary Annihilation: Titans at 70 percent off its regular price. And then, blammo—free game!

There are no catches as far as I can tell, and I certainly hope not because I tried it myself to make sure it works (it does), but the offer is only good while (imaginary, digital) supplies last. If you want it, in other words, you'd best get on it.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
