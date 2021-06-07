What to expect from the PC Gaming Show at E3

Next weekend is going to be wild.

After a tumultuous 2020 scattered June's usual stack of gaming events across the calendar, balance has been restored. 18 livestreamed events (and counting) will take place from June 9-15 as part of a reunified E3, and the PC Gaming Show is dead-center in the middle of it.

Part of a giant day of programming that will also feature Microsoft and Bethesda, Square Enix, Back 4 Blood, and our compatriot show The Future Games Show , the PC Gaming Show will air Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST. Watch the show live on twitch.tv/pcgamer , youtube.com/pcgamer , or practically anywhere else. This year's show will broadcast on a record number of platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Steam, TikTok, VENN, Reddit, Entertainment Weekly, and international partners such as WEBEDIA, Wechat, Bilibili, and AfreecaTV. But not on the Golf Channel. You will not find us on the Golf Channel.

Expect a more concentrated 90-minute event, a bright moment focused just on PC gaming amid the plentiful activity of E3. And into that duration we've packed as many great trailers as possible, a total of 39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews that will make up this year's broadcast. Here's a preview of some of what you'll see:

PC Gaming Show 2021 partial lineup

Exclusive content, along with beta and launch information for Naraka Bladepoint

Techland will be showing Dying Light 2 Stay Human and giving the first in-depth look at its main character Aiden and his internal motivation, alongside revealing more about the Dying Light 2 Stay Human universe

The first reveal of a new game from Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios

Big news for the Orcs Must Die! franchise

New content from New Blood Interactive

New gameplay for Hello Neighbor 2, new modes revealed for Rawmen, and a world premier of a new title from tinyBuild

A new announcement from Pixelated Milk

A reveal of the next game from Shiro Games

SEGA and Amplitude Studios will have a major announcement and reveal for the highly anticipated strategy game, Humankind

Exclusive content from All In! Games and Chernobylite

An announcement from EVE Academy

A new Chivalry 2 announcement from Torn Banner Studios

NACON and Big Bad Wolf are showing a brand new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

An exclusive offer from GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service

Other exciting unrevealed games

And a message from Valve regarding Steam

The PC Gaming Show will also include exciting new content from:

Frontier & Frontier Foundry

Hello Traveler

Tripwire Interactive

Humble Games

Ishtar Games

Alawar Games

We're also doing something a little unusual, if you didn't catch it from Day[9]'s short announcement video above: the PC Gaming Show will be taking place in outer space. Listen, when a StarCraft legend says "Hop in my spaceship," you don't say no. This will be by far the highest-end production we've created, and it's one we've had a lot of fun pulling together.

Not unrelatedly, here are our sponsors for this year's show, without whom we couldn't broadcast an E3 event from orbit.