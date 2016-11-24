PC gamers get left behind in new PES 2017 update

Konami has released a second free Data Pack for PES 2017, and while we get a few new things on PC, most of the additions are exclusive to consoles.

We get updated and enhanced player likenesses, new boots, and the Liverpool classic kit, but we miss out on Liverpool's revamped Anfield stadium (its first appearance in a football game), Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, Palmeiras' Allianz Parque, and bespoke anthems (including 'You'll Never Walk Alone') to go alongside them.

Our review criticised the PC version's lack of parity with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, and this doesn't help matters. It looks as though the PC version is being treated as the equivalent of the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 editions of the game, which also lack the same features.