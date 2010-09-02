PC Gamer has an Eve corp and we're recruiting

In Space, no-one can hear you scream. Unless you scream over Teamspeak. That's the good news. The better news is that PC Gamer is now active in Eve Online, and we have a small, but growing corps. We're recruiting new and experienced players, via the PC Gamer forum . The corp is called PCG Enterprises, and we're mostly about building up a small force and learning the ropes. If you'd like to get in on the ground floor, now is the time to join.