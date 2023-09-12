NYT Connections puzzle hint and answers for Tuesday, September 12 (#93)

Save a struggling game of NYT Connections with our hints for the September 12 (#93) game, designed to give you a firm poke in the right direction without giving everything away. And if you would like to have everything given away you're in luck, because there's a full set of answers for today's puzzle just below.

I almost talked myself out of my first Connections today. It seemed a little too obvious—the sort of group obvious enough to be a guess-wasting trap. But seeing as nothing else grabbed my eye, I went with it anyway, and thank goodness I did.

NYT Connections hint today: Tuesday, September 12

Yellow: Delicious, warm, and often caffeinated, these are all great drinks when you need to wake up in the morning or perk up during a busy day.

Green: You'll want to think of sounds, rather than words, to solve this one. Some can fly, some definitely can't, and another likes to curl up somewhere comfortable.

Blue: All you need to solve this one is a tree. Well, certain parts of one, anyway.

Purple: Only the hottest information gets called these words. This is news so new you'd have to be an insider to hear it.

(Image credit: NYT)

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Tuesday, September 11 (#93)

Yellow: Chai, Cocoa, Coffee, Tea (Hot drinks)

Green: Buzz, Cluck, Meow, Oink (Animal sounds)

Blue: Bark, Branch, Root, Trunk (Tree features)

Purple: Dirt, Dish, Scoop, Skinny (Inside info)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!