NYT Connections puzzle hint and answer for Tuesday, September 5 (#86)

Let's get the Tuesday September 5 (86) NYT Connections game all lined up. Feel free to use our helpful hints to kickstart your daily game or finally pin down that one word you can't seem to match up, or go straight for the win with our full list of today's answers. New to the game? No problem. Just keep scrolling and take a peek at our general tips and info.

One deceptively simple word almost caught me out today, a sneaky trap that did a good job of looking innocent for far too many guesses. Luckily for me I eventually decided to approach today's Connections from a different angle, and tidied up the board that way instead.

NYT Connections hint today: Tuesday, September 5

Yellow: Try to think of various ways you can display information

Green: Nice little treats and unexpected goodies are the theme here

Blue: What would you traditionally eat during a big winter celebration?

Purple: (Do your best and) Think of song titles

NYT Connections answer today: Tuesday, September 5

Yellow: Chart, Diagram, Graph, Map

Green: Bonus, Extra, Icing, Perk

Blue: Gravy, Pie, Stuffing, Turkey

Purple: I Ran, Istanbul, Montero, Satisfaction

More about New York Times's Connections

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames . It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle , the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!