NYT Connections hint and answers today: September 25 (#106)

Smooth out a rough Connections game with our help. There's a clue for every colour on the September 25 (#106) board if you just need a little push, as well as all the answers you need to win today's game in an instant.

They're always so obvious afterwards, aren't they? I managed to home in on a pair of Connections today pretty quickly, but the other two felt like a real muddle while I was working through them. Thank goodness I could afford to make a few mistakes as I went.

NYT Connections hint today: Monday, September 25

Quickly cut down today's board with these hints.

🟨🟨🟨🟨

Yellow: A blushing bride might be wearing or holding these items.

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Green: These are all words for substances, pleasant or otherwise, that completely smother an object.

🟦🟦🟦🟦

Blue: Every one of today's blues is a famous Jack, real or otherwise.

🟪🟪🟪🟪

Purple: Four popular social sharing sites have names ending in these words.

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Monday, September 25 (#106)

Here's to you and your latest win.

🟨 Yellow: Bouquet, Ring, Train, Veil (Bridal accessories)

🟩 Green: Cake, Coat, Cover, Crust ("C" words for "envelop")

🟦 Blue: Black, Frost, Ma, Sparrow (Jacks)

🟪 Purple: Book, Gram, In, Tube (Social media app endings)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!