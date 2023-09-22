NYT Connections hint and answers today: September 22 (#103)

There's a hint for every colour found in today's Connections puzzle below if you'd like to narrow down the board without someone giving the game away, as well as a full set of answers for the September 22 (#103) challenge if you would.

That was a nice and simple game of Connections—just what I needed after the past few days worth of word-wrangling excitement. I even found each colour in order too, as if to emphasise just how sharp my Connections spotting skills were today. Now then, how long do I have to wait before I can play again…?

NYT Connections hint today: Friday, September 22

Let's keep you safe from the dreaded "One away…" message.

Yellow: These are all sweet, delicious, drinks, and probably laden with cream, ice cream, and toppings too.

Green: Anything that is definitely going ahead on a specific time or date could be described in this way.

Blue: Think of other movies by the "I see dead people" director.

Purple: A single missing word links these together. Think of long, flat, objects.

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Friday, September 22 (#103)

Need answers? We've got 'em.

🟨 Yellow: Float, Malt, Shake, Sundae (Soda fountain orders)

Float, Malt, Shake, Sundae 🟩 Green: Concrete, Firm, Solid, Tangible (Set, As plans)

Concrete, Firm, Solid, Tangible 🟦 Blue: Glass, Old, Signs, Split (M. Night Shyamalan movies)

Glass, Old, Signs, Split 🟪 Purple: Dash, Hover, Key, Star (_____board)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!