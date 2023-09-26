NYT Connections hint and answers today: September 26 (#107)

Get your daily game of NYT Connections in order in an instant with our help. There's a clue for every colour in today's puzzle just below if you'd like to give your game a quick lift, or the answers to the September 26 (#107) a scroll below that if you need saving.

Today's Connections seemed determined to trip me up. I kept finding lots of threes, and I was never quite sure of which word I needed to swap out to win. I did eventually have a breakthrough, but that was too close for comfort.

NYT Connections hint today: Tuesday, September 26

Whether you want a good start or a mid-game push, these clues should help.

Yellow: These animals are slithery, scaly, and can do everything from climb trees to swim even though they have no legs.

Green: These words are all types of underwear—generally the fun rather than the practical sort.

Blue: Think of cliffs notes, bullet points, and similar distillations of any longer work.

Purple: One word's missing from the front of all four of these, something that could mean complete or whole, amongst other things.

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Tuesday, September 26 (#107)

Need a helping hand? You've got it.

🟨 Yellow: Boa, Mamba, Python, Viper (Snakes)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!