New Teardown difficulty options let you unlock everything at once

Teardown developer Tuxedo Labs has released a neat update for the game, introducing accessibility and difficulty options.

The explosive heist game has added six new options which can make the game easier or more difficult. "We have done our best to balance the difficulty in Teardown to what we think is an appropriate level of challenge," the options page reads. "If you think the game is too hard, too easy, or just want a more relaxed experience, you can make adjustments here."

Options are split into two categories, campaign and sandbox. The former includes options for adjusting the game's alarm time, increasing or decreasing ammo, health, and skipping missions entirely. Accessibility for sandbox mode lets you unlock all levels and all tools instantly. There's also a nifty reminder of where exactly your save file is located, though no button to open that file location from the game.

Today we released a Teardown update with difficulty/accessibility options. I know there are mixed opinions about these kind of settings. Personally I'm very thankful when games offer them and there are many games I would just have quit playing without them. What's your opinion? pic.twitter.com/KSUNZ6NGuYJune 28, 2021 See more

"I know there are mixed opinions about these kind of settings," developer Dennis Gustafsson tweeted alongside the update's announcement. "Personally I'm very thankful when games offer them and there are many games I would just have quit playing without them." Accessibility options are just that—options—and it's always nice when developers offer ways for more people to enjoy games.

Teardown is still in Early Access on Steam, and Gustafsson regularly shares nuggets of development on his Twitter. Recently, he showcased his terrifying stalker robots, something which is a way off from being in the game but still gave our Nat the spooks. Still not as bad as the time modders filled the game with spiders, though.