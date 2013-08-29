New indie publishing label Midnight City announces 10 games

Midnight City , a new indie distribution label led by games industry veterans Casey Lynch and Doug Kennedy was announced today, giving independent game developers another outlet for logistical, marketing, and community building support, according to a press release . A division of Majesco Entertainment, the new project has 10 games slated for release on a range of platforms that can link with digital distribution, including the PC.

Lynch worked previously as an editor-in-chief at IGN and Kennedy joins Midnight City after heading up Reverb Communications, a video game marketing and public relations company.

"Having been front and center watching the tidal wave of independent games coming through IGN, Majesco's move to get behind these games truly speaks to the commitment they are making to the independent development community," said Lynch in a press release. "Over the years we have seen tons of really great games coming from smaller independent studios and our vision at Midnight City is to offer these games and development teams a wide range of services and support. We're here to help with everything from first-party relations, QA, promotion and community building and to put a spotlight on the titles while freeing the development teams to focus 100% of their energy on building the best games possible."

Independent game studios are—by definition—operating outside the conventional channels of game development and publishing. As indie games leave the margins of the industry and become more and more mainstream, it's only natural and welcome that different support structures emerge to help small teams get their creations in the hands of players. Based on Lynch's comments, it's apparent this is a shift he has witnessed first-hand and sees potential in.

The label's initial batch of games covers a variety of genres, from RPGs, to racing, to puzzle platformers. For some footage the games Midnight City is currently working with, check out the video above.

Image via coryschmitz.com . Hat tip, Venture Beat .