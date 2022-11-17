Modern Warfare 2's new map arrives with giant invisible walls

By Rich Stanton
Well that's one way to reduce the bodycount.

Call of Duty's Shoothouse map.
(Image credit: Infinity Ward)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just received the Shoothouse map as part of its first major update and… oh dear, oh dear oh dear. Players have been encountering a bug in the new release, which lest we forget is actually a re-release of an older map, which means that there are giant invisible walls across portions of the map: you can see other players, but fire and your bullets just pepper a wall you can't see.

The walls also knock back your drill charges, decoy grenades, and other bits of kit. Here's a video of the glitch:

A quick social media search shows up plenty of other examples, and this is clearly affecting a wide range of players.

It's not a great look for the fastest-selling entry in Call of Duty history, and Infinity Ward is yet to acknowledge the issue: though to be fair, given the pace of updates these games now receive, it's likely to be fixed quickly.

Giant invisible walls aside, Modern Warfare 2 seems to be going down well with players, and our own Morgan reckons it's the best entry in years. The wider Call of Duty picture is the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 which brings us Infinity Ward's take on the battle royale, the excellent new DMZ mode, and the joys of proximity chat. The latter really feels like it has legs even if, at the moment, looting is a right old pain.

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

