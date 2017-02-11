Popular

Modder replaces Fallout 4's Pip-Boy with the Pip-Pad, a sweet-looking retro tablet

The mod isn't available yet, but the video will make you want to unshackle your wrist.

As we're living in an age of smartwatches, it's not uncommon to see people with sleek, high-tech gadgets strapped to their wrists. The Fallout series has its own smartwatch, of course: the football-sized hunk of retro-futuristic tech called the Pip-Boy. Modder AlexScorpion, part of modding group The Pimp Crew, decided to unshackle your wrist from what must be about twenty pounds of RobCo-manufactured metal, plastic, and circuitry by creating the Pip-Pad, a sort of tablet version of the Pip-Boy. You can check out some of the animations in the work-in-progress video above.

All I can say is: yes, please. I don't even know why I want the Pip-Pad so badly: it looks like it functions just as the Pip-Boy does, and it's not like my real wrist is actually being weighed down by an enormous electronic personal organizer (I wear a modestly-sized Timex that just tells the time).

The Pip-Pad is just cool. So very, very cool, and I want one.

Update: A beta version of the mod has appeared, and you can check it out here at its page at Nexus Mods. There are a few cautions: don't install the Pip-Pad before exiting Vault 111, for example, and the radmeter may not display the correct information. So, expect a few issues if you decide to try it out.

