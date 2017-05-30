Micron goes Ballistix in RGB DDR4 memory space

Memory makers are starting to see the light—RGB lighting, that is. RGB illumination has exploded in popularity to the point where even memory modules are now shipping with multi-color LEDs. Micron is the latest to join the party through its Ballistix division.

The new Ballistix Tactical Tracer DDR4 RGB memory line will be available in speeds starting at 2,666MHz. Unfortunately, Micron cut the details short and did not specify any other speeds that its RGB memory will ship in. It was so focused on RGB lighting that it also neglected to mention what capacities will be offered. We have reached out for additional details and will update this article when we hear back.

In the meantime, it is worth noting that Micron's regular Ballistix Tactical DDR4 memory modules ship in 4GB and 8GB capacities in 2,666MHz and 3,000MHz frequencies. These are available in kits up to 32GB total.

"It’s all about customization and personalization for gamers and the Ballistix Tracer series continues to make that possible with new DDR4 RGB products," explained Jeremy Mortenson, product marketing manager, Ballistix. "We’re committed to empowering gamers with affordable, customizable products that help them achieve the speed and performance they need, while also satisfying their aesthetic preferences. We’ll even supply design files for those who want to make some customizations to the top bar."

Micron says users will both be able to monitor temps and manipulate the RGB lighting in real time using its Ballistix M.O.D. (Memory Overview Display) utility.

The new memory will be available in the third quarter.

UPDATE - June 7, 2017

Micron tells PCGamer that its RGB memory kits will be up to 64GB (4x16GB) in total capacity, with availability expected in July. Pricing will depend on market conditions.