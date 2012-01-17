Max Payne 3 release date pushed back to May

Rockstar have announced that they're pushing back the release date for Max Payne 3 from March to May 29 in the US and June 1 internationally. "We do not take changes to our release schedule lightly," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in a statement. "This short delay will ensure that Max Payne 3 delivers the highest quality, groundbreaking entertainment experience that is expected from our Company."

Maybe Take-Two are taking the time to polish Max Payne 3's multiplayer mode, new territory for a series that's so far been entirely obsessed with the life and times of its gurning protagonist. The third Max Payne looks like it'll try to merge the shadowy film noir stylings of the first two games with the sun-baked slums of Brazil, and will be bringing some of Rockstar's impressive animation technology to Max's graceful dives. See some of that animation in action in this Max Payne 3 trailer . Check out our Max Payne 3 preview for more information on Max's latest adventure.