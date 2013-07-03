Popular

Maia colonises Steam Greenlight - new trailer shows atmospheric isolation, chickens

By

Maia

It's safe to assume that Maia creator Simon Roth has a love of old sci-fi. It's written all over this latest trailer for his colony building god-game: dark synths, creeping psychological dread, pixelated chickens. Okay, maybe not that last one. Even at this stage in development, there's a clear enough emergence of theme, style and simulation, that the game is now attempting to build a new home on Steam Greenlight .

"Taking inspiration from games as diverse as Dungeon Keeper, Dwarf Fortress, Theme Hospital and The Sims, while drawing on the 1970s sci fi aesthetic," states the Greenlight page, "Maia is a game of strategy, management and construction. It's also a game of difficult decisions, of dark humour and harsh realities. Not everyone is up to the task of off-world colony command. Are you?"

The game also promises Spaniels, "cats with bee suits", and "occasionally sassy computers." If that's not a reason to vote , I'm not sure what is.

You can learn more about Maia - and its chickens - over at our recent preview .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments