Maia colonises Steam Greenlight - new trailer shows atmospheric isolation, chickens

It's safe to assume that Maia creator Simon Roth has a love of old sci-fi. It's written all over this latest trailer for his colony building god-game: dark synths, creeping psychological dread, pixelated chickens. Okay, maybe not that last one. Even at this stage in development, there's a clear enough emergence of theme, style and simulation, that the game is now attempting to build a new home on Steam Greenlight .

"Taking inspiration from games as diverse as Dungeon Keeper, Dwarf Fortress, Theme Hospital and The Sims, while drawing on the 1970s sci fi aesthetic," states the Greenlight page, "Maia is a game of strategy, management and construction. It's also a game of difficult decisions, of dark humour and harsh realities. Not everyone is up to the task of off-world colony command. Are you?"

The game also promises Spaniels, "cats with bee suits", and "occasionally sassy computers." If that's not a reason to vote , I'm not sure what is.

You can learn more about Maia - and its chickens - over at our recent preview .