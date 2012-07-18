Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan trailer shows mounted combat

Hobbits are a proud but diminutive race, so plonking one on an eight foot tall battle steed is probably a good idea if you're planning to do some serious fighting. The upcoming Riders of Rohan update for Lord of the Rings Online will let us do just that. Whether mage or ranger, elf or Hobbit, everyone will get to do some war from beastback. Rich doesn't trust horses. He thinks of them as secret lizards coated in hair, so a trailer showing hobbits and wizards riding them into battle on their backs is likely to freak him out. That is one of many reasons to post this very video, spotted on VG247 .