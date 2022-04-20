Long-running MMO Tera is closing in June

Audio player loading…

The fantasy action-MMO Tera has been around for a very long time: We first wrote about it in a pre-release class preview all the way back in 2010. It didn't floor us when we reviewed it in 2012, although there were some real bright spots for players willing to stick with it, and it rolled through multiple expansions and upgrades in the years that followed, generally to a positive response.

But all good things must come to an end, and that includes Tera, which will be shuttered at the end of June.

The Adventure EndsUnfortunately, we come bearing bad news: TERA’s developers, have decided to cease work on TERA. As the last remaining publisher, it is with a heavy heart that we must respect Bluehole’s decision, and will also have to shut down the game.https://t.co/LFaJU1fhDk pic.twitter.com/HwjPO1s9leApril 20, 2022 See more

"Tera's developers, Bluehole, have decided to cease work on Tera," publisher Gameforge announced today. "After much consideration, the team in South Korea have come to the conclusion that they are no longer able to offer you the exciting and satisfying content you deserve. As the last remaining publisher of Tera, it is with a heavy heart that we must respect Bluehole’s decision, and will also have to shut down the game."

The servers will remain online until 1 am PT/4 am ET/9 am BST on June 30, during which time Gameforge will hold a number of "permanent events" in order to ensure that the remaining players have a good time during their final months. New account registrations and the sale of Tera Thalers currency will be halted on May 31, which is also when Tera Club purchases will be deactivated.

Gameforge said that refunds will not be offered for outstanding Thaler balances (which can be spent in the game until the servers are shut down), but players that have paid for Tera Club memberships that run past June 30 can contact the payment support team for a partial refund.

"After nearly 10 long years, the Tera legend must sadly come to an end," Gameforge said. "Together we’ve braved so many of Arborea’s perils, fought valiantly against the argons, made many new friends and gone on countless adventures. We would like to thank you for your loyalty, for accompanying us on this long journey, and for being such an amazing community!"

There's not much more to it, but full details are available on the Tera shutdown FAQ.