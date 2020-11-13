Logitech's G203 gaming mouse just $15 right now, matching its lowest price ever

Get a capable gaming mouse for about the price of a movie ticket with this deal.

There are plenty of affordable gaming mice on the market, but the best gaming mouse for buyers on a budget is Logitech's G203 Lightsync, a model we reviewed several months ago that left us impressed. It is a good buy at $40, and an even easier recommendation at its currently discounted $14.99 price tag

It's marked down to that price at Best Buy and Amazon, though the latter says it will be in stock on November 27 (you can still order it from Amazon, though). It's dipped down to that same price a couple of times since late October, and is again at its all-time low right now.

Don't be put off by the dirt cheap price tag. It's a budget rodent, yes, but normally in this price range you're left sifting through generic mice with not a whole lot to offer. In this case, you're getting a "gaming grade" 200-8,000 DPI optical sensor, six programmable buttons, and three-zone RGB lighting (which is the main difference between this and the Prodigy, which has single-zone lighting).

On the ergonomics side, the mouse sports a near-ambidextrous design, meaning the shape is not angled in either direction, but the non-removable thumb buttons permanently reside on the left side. So, this is another gaming mouse for right-handed users.

If nothing else, at this price it is worth picking one up and tossing it on your parts bin to use in a pinch.