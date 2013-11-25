Lego: The Hobbit announced, will take you there but not back again

Oh phew. After the news drought of the last few days, I'd assumed an evil wizard had cursed digital entertainment, ensuring no new game releases would ever be made. Thankfully, the spell has been broken by the aptly prolific Traveller's Tales and their unstoppable Lego series. Lego: The Hobbit is to be the latest in their catalogue of blocky retellings of all things cinematic.

That's cinematic, not literary: Lego: The Hobbit is specifically following the first two films of Peter Jackson's "Hobbit trilogy", respectively titled An Unexpected Journey and Desolation of Smaug. From that, we can surmise that a third game will be wholly dedicated to the third movie. Of course, if Lord of the Rings is any signifier, that film will probably last approximately seventeen times the first two combined.

"Following the storyline of the first two films," explains the press release, "LEGO The Hobbit will take players on quests throughout Middle-earth, joining Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, and Thorin Oakenshield and Company in their exciting adventures toward the Dwarven Kingdom of Erebor."

You can see more of the announcement screenshots below, or pop over to our Lego: Lord of the Rings review for an idea of how a tag-team co-op partnership of Hobbit and Wizard will likely play out.

Lego: The Hobbit will be released on every platform across every timeline and alternate universe, including the PC. It's due out next Spring.