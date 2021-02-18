Legends of Runeterra's next expansion is Empires of the Ascended

Riot's digital CCG Legends of Runeterra is about to get 110 new cards, nine new champions, and a new region, which is what its factions are called. All that's coming in Empires of the Ascended, an expansion you can see the slick trailer for above.

That new region is Shurima, an Egyptian-themed desert land complete with a collapsed empire and apparently at least one expert in some sick windsurfing moves. Mark Sassenrath, the design lead for Empires of the Ascended, said via press release, "We're super excited for everyone to finally experience the glorious new region, Shurima. For this set, we've really tried to go 'next level' in cinematic moments, novel mechanics, and big plays. We can't wait to see what you do with it when it goes live!"

Riot will be showcasing new cards from the expansion each day through Legends of Runeterra's various social channels, like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, until Empire of the Ascended releases on March 3.

If you're looking to get into the famously generous free-to-play CCG, here's how to play Legends of Runeterra.