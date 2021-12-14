Last minute PC gamer deals that should arrive before Christmas

The holidays are looming, and Christmas deals are thin on the ground, but that doesn't mean that you can't nab a deal before Christmas comes around.

I refuse to apologise for my accidental Christmas rhyme there, because I need all the fun I can get after trawling around for this final haul of holiday deals. I've put myself through this so you don't have to, because that's the kind of jolly, selfless hardware writer I am.

Essentially, this is a list of anything you can still get at a vaguely discounted price, all of which should arrive before Christmas. That being said, I cannot take any responsibility for delays in shipping due to haulers getting stuck behind the growing droves of Coca-Cola trucks.

One thing to remember is we're searching from a single area on a VPN, and many sites will calculate shipping times by your location, so these may vary depending where you are across the US. Some may be in stock for the east coast, but not for the west, or vice-versa.

Still, there should be plenty left to chose from in your area. So here goes, the last minute deals on gifts any gamer should appreciate.

Gaming laptops

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 10875H | 1080p | 360Hz | 15.6-inch | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,799.99 at Microsoft (save $800)

That's a colossal saving on a prime slice of gaming real estate, packing quality hardware from Intel and Nvidia to make sure it demolishes your games. The RTX 3070 is a great option for this thin and light chassis, as it'll knock out killer frame rates and make the most of the 360Hz display for a buttery-smooth experience too. A great saving on a great laptop. Express delivery should arrive in a day or so, too.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS | 1440p | 165Hz | 15.6-inch | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,849.99 $1,549.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

The Zephyrus G14 is one of our favorite gaming laptops, and has been since it first arrived. The RTX 3070 paired with that AMD Ryzen 5900HS CPU is as powerful combo, and the swift 1440p screen will let you enjoy your games in gorgeous QHD. Arrives by 16th Dec.

Gigabyte A5 X1 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,799 Gigabyte A5 X1 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,799 $1,499 at Newegg after rebate (save $200)

This is another one of the cheapest RTX 3070-based machines we've found so far, and the rest of the package makes it one of the finest, too. The AMD CPU is an eight-core stunner and the 240Hz screen is a pro-move as well. Our only issue is the slightly miserly 512GB SSD.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (2020) Gigabyte Aero 15 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 4K AMOLED | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,999 $1,899 at Newegg after rebate (save $1,100)

This beauty may only come with a 60Hz screen but it's 4K and AMOLED (even better than OLED). That GPU will spit up mega frame rates, even at such ultra-high resolution, too. And paired with a powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, plenty of RAM, and masses of storage, it's great value even before the rebate.

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR YD | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 11980HK | 32GB RAM | 1TB + 512GB SSD | 4K IPS | $3,649.99 $2,799.99 at Newegg after rebate (save $850)

This is worth making the most of considering it's a machine with an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Core i9 chip. That's topped with a gorgeous 4K IPS screen and boatloads of RAM—so great for multitasking any high-res antics. Plus lots of space to store all your games, and their high fidelity textures. This really is a steal for under $3,000.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399 $1,999 at Newegg (save $400)

No immense 4K screen here, only 1080p, but who needs super high resolution when you can have speed? This RTX 3080 and Intel 11th Gen lappy is topped with a 300Hz panel and more ram than you could shake a... stick at. Right now, at under $2K, its worth a look.

Prebuilt gaming PCs

iBuyPower Trace MR | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11700KF |16GB RAM | 500GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,399.99 at Best Buy iBuyPower Trace MR | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11700KF |16GB RAM | 500GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,399.99 at Best Buy

At a decent price, you're getting a solid computer draped around a powerful (and elusive) graphics card. With a strong Rocket Lake CPU and a super-speedy NVMe SSD this machine will be a nice upgrade for most. At the very least you're getting a new GPU, and in the last 12 months, that's a win.

Gaming Monitors

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz $799.99 Samsung Odyssey G7 | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz $799.99 $749.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Samsung's G7 is a popular screen, and that's no doubt thanks to its great panel quality and high refresh rate. It's definitely not the cheapest 4K monitor going, but for that extra cash you get a great build quality and rapid speed, perfect for competitive gaming. It also supports both Nvidia and AMD variable refresh rate technologies, and comes with a flattering IPS panel.

MSI GF65 BenQ EL2870U | 28 inch | 4K | 60Hz | 1ms response time | FreeSync | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $50)

BenQ's EL2870U is an excellent low-cost path to 4K: The 60Hz refresh rate may put off competitive shooter fans, but the image quality is outstanding. "For those wanting 4K and HDR on a budget, it’s easy to recommend," we said in our 89% review. And at this price, it's even easier.

Samsung HMD Odyssey Samsung Odyssey G9 | 49-inch | Ultrawide | QLED | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon (save $100)

Reportedly in stock soon. Here, you're getting supreme 5120 x 1440 pixels spanning 49 inches to wrap yourself in your favorite game worlds. It's QLED, so not as impressive as OLED tech, but you do get a speedy 120Hz monitor from a trusted manufacturer, and AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

$479.00 Asus TUF Gaming VG35VQ | 35-inch | 21:9 curved screen | 100 Hz | 1ms response time | FreeSync | $479.00 $444.00 at B&H Photo (save $35)

This doesn't look like a huge saving but for whatever reason this retailer's starting point is much lower than the competition: this same screen has a list price of $570 to $613 elsewhere. The screen size and curvature make this something of a luxury gaming monitor.

Cooler Master GM34-CW Cooler Master GM34-CW | 34-inch | Ultrawide | VA | 144Hz | $749 $629 at B&H Photo (save $120)

The impeccable colour you get from this immense 34-inch screen in pretty nice, and the contrast isn't bad either. This is a 3440 x 1440p VA panel which is a good resolution for this size monitor. For gaming you get a 144Hz refresh to make the most of high frame rates, and G-Sync and Freesync, to boot.

Gigabyte Aorus FV43U Aorus FV43U | 43-inch | 4K | VA QLED | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Newegg (save $250)

If you want to go bigger than your peers, then this 43-inch monitor is a good fit. You lose out on the quality IPS of the smaller screen, but instead, you get a VA with Quantum Dot tech. Note this is an 'open box' discount, so it's worth checking you're happy with that before buying.

Gigabyte Aorus FI32U Aorus FI32U | 32-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $999.99 $899.99 at Newegg (save $100)

4K is best viewed above 32-inches, and you don't really want to forgo on picture quality when you're paying for extra pixels. That's why this 32-inch, IPS is a great fit for gaming, helped along massively by a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Now all you need is a great graphics card to feed it with a constant flow of frames.

Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $469.99 Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $469.99 $429 at Amazon (save $40.99)

For Acer's flagship monitor this is a great deal. We hold a special place in our hearts for the Predator. The IPS panel may not have the best colours and contrast around, but it's built for performance. With a 4ms response time and an overclockable 144Hz refresh, you'll be flying in competitive games.

MSI Optix MAG321CQR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $479.99 MSI Optix MAG321CQR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $479.99 $299.98 at Amazon (save $180.01)

This is a huge saving on a quality 1440p VA panel that can make for some silky smooth refresh rates. The 1800R curve is subtle enough to add to the immersive experience without getting in the way too. It's FreeSync and G-Sync compatible too.

Gaming mice

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless | 25,600 CPI | right-handed | $149.99 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless | 25,600 CPI | right-handed | $149.99 $96.97 at Amazon (Save $53.02)

The Logitech G502 is our own Katie Wickens' mouse of choice, and when asked to describe it in three words, she said "Swiss Army mouse". So if that doesn't convince you of its gaming credentials, I don't know what will.

EVGA X17 gaming mouse | 16,000 DPI | 8K Hz polling rate | $79.99 EVGA X17 gaming mouse | 16,000 DPI | 8K Hz polling rate | $79.99 $29.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

EVGA recently decided to do away with the more traditional 1,000Hz polling rate in favour of an 8K one, which it says is that much faster for competitive gaming. The X17 is the wired mouse with said high polling rate, and it's a pretty nifty mouse besides that, too.

Razer Viper Ultimate Razer Viper Ultimate | Wireless | with dock | 20,000 DPI | Ambidextrous | $149.99 $97.98 at Amazon (save $52.01)

With swathes of battery life, and a... razer sharp sensor (sorry) this super light mouse comes in at 74g and can be wielded in either hand. It's one for the competitive gamer's who like to fling their rodent about the place.

Razer Naga Trinity | 16,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $99.99 Razer Naga Trinity | 16,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $99.99 $67.99 at Amazon (save $32)

With the same triple-threat of magnetically interchangeable button plates as its pricier Pro sibling, the Naga Trinity is one of the best MMO mice out there. In fact it's actually got one up on the Pro, because it comes with the excellent circle-of-buttons panel which Razer annoyingly ditched for the updated wireless version.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Razer Basilisk Ultimate | Wireless | Charging dock included | 20,000 DPI | $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

If you want to go all out on your gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is the way to go. It's a fan favourite, and we're big fans too, although clearly it's a lot pricier than your average gaming mouse, even a wireless one. With the included charging dock, though, you can take the hassle out of charging your battery.

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right handed | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

Already listed as the best cheap gaming mouse around on our best gaming mouse guide, this is a great choice for people just starting out, or who've already blown their budget on high-powered components, but who still want to go with a trusted brand. And at half price now, it's a no-brainer.

SteelSeries Prime Mini SteelSeries Prime | 18,000 DPI | 80g | $129.99 $90.99 at Amazon (Save $39)

It's not a huge saving on this wireless rodent, but for the competitive prowess it exhibits, it's certainly worth a look. The TrueMove Pro sensor is great, and it's nice and light for FPS players looking to fling it around the mouse pad.

Gaming keyboards

Razer Cynosa Chroma Razer Cynosa Chroma Keyboard | Membrane | Low profile | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon (Save $25)

The Chroma is already a great budget board, but at almost half price its worth consideration even despite it being membrane board. What's great is you get a low profile, spill resistant keyboard from a trusted manufacturer.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog | Opto-mechanical | $219.26 Razer Huntsman V2 Analog | Opto-mechanical | $219.26 $159.99 at Amazon (Save $59.27)

Okay, so it's a refurbished keyboard, but this is not bad for a rather supreme gaming keyboard so it's worth checking out. Optical switches make it faster than your average mechanical board, and you get a wrist rest as well. Not too shabby. Stock is good, and delivery is speedy.

Logitech G413 Logitech G413 | Mechanical Romer-G switch | USB Passthrough | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Logitech has put together a very safe keyboard in the G413, and one we've come to appreciate for its simplicity and function. It's mechanical, using Logitech's own Romer-G switches, and is built to last. Only thing is it's available with red lighting and not RGB. I know that'll be a dealbreaker for some, but for a mechanical keyboard it's great value.

Gaming headsets

$49.99 Razer Kraken X Headset | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

A great combination of affordable and quality, the Kraken X is a headset with a superb microphone for its price. It's also light, comfortable, and quite durable. It is, in short, a superb headset for any but the more demanding audiophile. If you've got one of those, or would like to spend a bit more, check out our best gaming headset list for more.

$99.99 Corsair HS70 Pro| Wireless | Closed-back | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

Corsair impresses with its budget take on the wireless headset. This robust, no-nonsense headset has impeccable sound quality for the money, and although the battery life isn't as strong as some these great noise cancelling headphones for kids who don't want their friends to hear their parents shouting at them to clean their room over voice chat.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired | Closed-back | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

With a spectacular range of sound, and impeccable comfort this is already a great headset, and that's without mentioning its understated look with sharp, distinctive Razer green accent. Along with 7.1 surround sound, all this makes for a cracking deal.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset | Wireless | Closed-back | $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

My every-day headset that I wouldn't swap for anything. Not only does it make me look like a stormtrooper, it's one fantastic set of cans, plus you're not tethered by wires, and there's some impressive range on it. They also work on console. This one should arrive before the big day too!

Drop + Sennheiser PC37X gaming headset | Wired | Open-back| $120 Drop + Sennheiser PC37X gaming headset | Wired | Open-back| $120 $99 at Drop (save $21)

The EPOS (née Sennheiser) Game One's have been a very popular gaming headset for a while now, and these Drop versions take that formula and deliver it at a decent price with discount. It's not often we see many open-back gaming headsets, with a microphone included, and that makes for a more open, wider sound without having to buy separate gear. Ships within a couple of days.

Gaming accessories

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti USB Microphone | Blue | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30)

For gaming and streaming, this is the best mic for most people. It offers fantastic audio quality with multiple polar patterns, and is very easy to setup and use. Should get to you for Christmas.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Xbox Elite Series 2 |Xbox Wireless | Bluetooth | USB Type-C | 40hr battery life | $179.99 $157.99 at Amazon (save $22)

Simply the best PC gaming controller out there. Reassuringly weighty, robust, responsive, and it looks great, too. The rechargeable battery is a bonus, the paddles are less intrusive than before, and the three profile options are more than welcome as well.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (1TB) SanDisk Extreme Portable | 1TB | USB 3.2 | $239.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $110)

This IP55 rated drive is dust-proof and water-resistant, is sturdy enough to survive being dropped, and features hardware encryption to keep the contents private too. With transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2 it's no slouch when it comes to throwing files around either. And hey, it looks pretty good too.

Western Digital WD_Black P50 WD_Black P50 | 1TB | USB 3.2 | $249.99 $209.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

This speedy external SSD managed to grab the second-place slot in our external SSD guide recently, making it a quality offering. Great overall performance and a sleek, rugged casing make it a great performance drive for console and PC gamers alike. Should arrive in a few days or so, too.

Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Android TV | $149.99 Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Android TV | $149.99 $129 at Amazon (save $20.99)

I would be lost without the Shield right now, as a dedicated cord-cutter this is what powers my TV. It's also the PC gamer's best friend, allowing you to stream directly from your Nvidia-based desktop rig to your big screen TV. That and GeForce Now makes it a hell of a 4K-toting, HDR lovin' package. And it arrives before Christmas.

Gaming PC components

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D | RDNA 2 | 5,120 cores | 16GB GDDR6 | 2,340 MHz Boost clock | $1,599.99 ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D | RDNA 2 | 5,120 cores | 16GB GDDR6 | 2,340 MHz Boost clock | $1,599.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg (save $100)

The fact that we're at a stage where finding a new GPU at MSRP is cause for celebration means that when one turns up with an actual discount it's a red-letter day. The Radeon RX 6900 XT is a very powerful graphics card, and will deliver stellar 4K performance. Newegg promises it'll get to you for Christmas with UPS Ground shipping if purchased by the 15th, but there are faster options.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | eight-Core, 16-thread | 65W | $359 $310 at Best Buy (save $30)

This isn't a massive saving, to be fair, but given you don't need a graphics card with this capable APU for some light gaming, it's still a decent bargain. You get a full-fat eight-core, 16-thread chip that will handle serious tasks every bit as well as more expensive offerings. We liked this chip a lot when we reviewed it. It comes with a cooler too.

Intel Core i5-11600K Intel Core i5 11600K | six-core, 12-thread | 125W | $299.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $40)

Of all the 11th Gen chips, it was the Core i5 11600K that stood out to us as a good deal for gamers. That said, it's recently been replaced by the more capable Core i5 12600K, though you can't find that for anywhere near as cheap. Bonus here is you can also save cash on a cheaper motherboard, so it's all-round a great pick for a budget PC.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB Samsung 980 Pro | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Samsung's premium next-gen internal SSD may not top the charts, but it's still a solid performer and has enjoyed some healthy price cuts since its launch. Strong 4K performance and solid real-world performance make for a quality option, particularly at this price.

Western Digital Black SN850 NVMe SSD WD_Black SN850 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | $529.99 $319.99 at Amazon (save $210)

The fastest NVMe SSD you can buy today also happens to be a bit of a steal right now. With a massive 36% saving off its list price, you can enjoy speedy access not just for your OS, but for all of your games as well. This is the stuff dream machines are made of.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus Samsung 970 Evo Plus | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | $329.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

It wasn't that long ago that this was the overall best SSD you could get your hands on. While we've had faster PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs recently, this is still a decent buy, especially at this price. 2TB of speedy NVMe storage will cover you for a good chunk of your steam library, and it'll make Windows fly too.

Western Digital Black SN850 NVMe SSD WD_Black SN850 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | $229.99 $164.99 at Best Buy (save $65)

Out of all the next-gen PCIe 4.0 SSDs we've tested, this is the one that stands out as offering the absolute best performance around. It runs a bit on the toasty side, so you'll need good airflow in your system, but once you've got that sorted you'll enjoy incredible performance in your games.

Corsair Vengeance LPX (16GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB | 2x 8GB | 3200MT/s | C16 | $102.99 $64.99 at Amazon (save $38)

This is a great memory kit for both AMD and Intel-powered machines, with a decent speed and low latency. It's not quite the rapid pace of DDR5, which has now entered the scene, but it's a great kit nonetheless. The price of this kit fluctuates weekly, but this is a low asking price for this RAM over the past year.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB | 2x 8GB | 3200MT/s | C16 | $119.99 Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB | 2x 8GB | 3200MT/s | C16 | $119.99 $77.99 at Amazon (save $42)

See that cheaper RAM above? This is pretty much the same except with RGB lighting. No judgement here. We like RGB RAM as much as the next person, so if that's your jam and you're willing to pay for it, this is a pretty sweet discount.

Samsung 870 QVO Samsung 870 QVO | 2TB | SATA | $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

This is a pretty good price for a big ol' chunk of SSD storage. If you're looking to boot the hard drives out of your rig, then this is one of the more affordable ways of doing so. Samsung's a good brand, and while the 870 QVO is nothing to get excited about in terms of performance, it'll serve you well. You can get it by tomorrow if you're lucky.

Samsung 870 Evo 1TB Samsung 870 EVO | 1TB | SATA | $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

This is a pretty nippy little sata SSD, renowned for its consistency in 530MB/s read and around 510MB/s write speed averages. And there's enough space here to rid yourself of that pesky HDD for good—and it's especially worth is for that price.

WD Blue 1TB WDS100 Western Digital Blue | 1TB | SATA | $189.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (saving $100)

Best Buy may be pushing it a bit with that saving as this drive hasn't been that much for years, but this is still a 1TB SATA drive from a respected brand for under $90. It'll outperform a hard drive any day of the week, and it won't be as hot or noisy when doing so. Reads peak at 560MB/s with writes a little slow at 530MB/s, but both are close to the interface's maximum throughput. Could be delivered tomorrow, too.

Gaming chairs

Anda Seat Anda Seat Pretty in Pink AndaSeat Pretty in Pink | 330 lbs max | 3D armrests | $449.99 $199.99 at AndaSeat (save $250)

This is a fantastic deal on a stand out piece of kit that's usually almost $450. It's only got 3D armrests, but its a great design. This one also ships within 72 business hours, so that should give you just enough time to find masses of wrapping paper it'll need.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Black | 4D armrests | $599 $469 at Secretlab (save $130)

This is our pick for the best gaming chair, and you'll know why once you sit in it. Or read our review. As for this specific design, it's one of the more understated of the lot. It's not as sensual to the touch as the Softweave fabric choice, but still boasts immaculately upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette, and of course fantastic ergonomics. And it should arrive in 6 days or so.

Secret Lab Omega Secretlab Omega SoftWeave 2020 Series | 4D armrests | $509 $389 at Secretlab (save $120)

Until the latest refresh, the Secretlab Omega was our favorite gaming chair, and it's still a great option. With a modest discount it's still not 'cheap' but this SoftWeave version is beautiful to sit on, and super comfortable too. This ships from the US, and typically delivers within three working days, though it could be subject to delays.