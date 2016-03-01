Kingdom Come: Deliverance may be delayed on PC to accommodate consoles

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one of the most interesting Kickstarter-funded projects to date: an open world, medieval RPG with no fantasy elements and realistic swordfighting. Chris Thursten played the game earlier this week and came away impressed, writing that it looks like "it's heading for cult classic status".

Still, it looks like the game might not make its "summer 2016" release window. That's probably to be expected for a game of this scale from an independent studio, but according to a Eurogamer interview with the game's PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwiling, the planned console versions could factor into a possible delay.

"The idea was to release the game in the summer and then to follow up with the console versions," Stolz-Swiling said. "Right now we are still indie developers but we are in negotiations with publishers to, well, we need someone to bring the games into the shops, so we need a distributor, and he kind of wants us to synch it with the console versions. We are still in negotiations, we will see.

"Best case for you will be summer this year for the PC version and then with the follow-up for consoles; or if the publisher wants us to synch it we will release everything let's say by the end of the year, so we will see about that."

Based on Chris's preview, my gut feeling is that more development time is probably the best outcome for everyone: after all, a delay to sync with console releases would allow for more polish time. It's worth checking out Eurogamer's full story for more details, but in the meantime, here's a lengthy developer diary about the studio's approach to fencing: