Join Heroes of Newerth's [PCGC], the official PC Gamer clan!

MOBAs are always better when you're playing with friends. Whether you win or lose, it's guaranteed to feel that much better if you're praising your buddy's clutch Javelin of Light, or laughing off a whiffed Guttling Hook. Whether or not you're familiar with these abilities, we'd love to fight by your side or teach you the ropes in Heroes of Newerth. Read on to find out how you can get involved in what is sure to be the HoN (casual) clan of the century.

HoN's got quite the robust clan functionality, and we aim to make the most of it. There's numerous ways you can apply for [PCGC], so no matter where you are, you can still join the PC Gamer posse. If you're the kind of person who needs his (or her) MOBA fix daily and is often online, whisper one of the following officers in-game: Ljrepresent, Antichulius, Alvis, Makurosu, or YouJelIy (YouJeliy), and they'll invite you straight away. Don't have time to play much lately, but still want to join the clan? Just check out our handy clan page to apply ; while you're there, you can check out our sweet stats.

We've also got a hub for voicechat, thanks to YouJelIy. If you want to get your chat on, download Mumble (the latest in VoIP; similar to Ventrilo) and join our server at:

Address: 66.135.59.124

Port: 5787

As more and more people join the newly-minted PCGC, we'll organize game nights for in-house 5v5's and matches with members of the PCG staff—hopefully ones that don't result in our pride being shattered to pieces. And there's always someone logged in, so you'll never have to join games with random troll-teammates again (unless that's what you're into). Hop on HoN, join your fellow PC Gamers, and let us conquer Newerth with the Coconut Monkey armies.