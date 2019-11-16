Jedi: Fallen Order PC performance is decent so far, but limited

After tinkering with the graphics options a bit, I'm able to play Jedi: Fallen Order at 60 fps or higher at 2560x1080 on medium settings. This is with a GTX 980 and a Core i7-6700K at 4GHz, and I'd say it looks and runs about as I expected. Even on medium, it's a slick-looking game, and my five-year-old graphics card is holding up well enough.

Occasionally there'll be stuttering when entering and leaving the menus, but that's the only issue I've encountered after lowering the settings. With the settings higher, stuttering is far more frequent. I can counter it by turning on resolution scaling, but who wants to do that? It looks better with lower settings and resolution scaling turned off.

Even on the medium preset, Fallen Order looks pretty nice. (Image credit: EA/Respawn)

Tom Senior is having a similar experience with slightly lower specs: a GTX 970 and Core i5-4670k. He's using the high settings preset. "FPS is really high and stable ordinarily, but with major stutters, particularly when loading into new areas," he said. "I've also had big half second pauses during fights that have killed me."

If you're running a 900-series Nvidia card, I'd recommend the medium preset.

Jarred has been doing his usual suite of testing, with a variety of GPUs all running on an overclocked i7-8700K. Here's how things look right now, at 1080p medium (the minimum quality setting), 1080p epic (the maximum quality), plus 1440p and 4K at epic. If you want to run the same test sequence as Jarred, here's a video of the 60 second run on Dathomir (clear out the enemies first).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

At medium quality and 1080p, multiple Nvidia GPUs are sometimes bumping into the 144 fps framerate cap. There's still some stuttering, which is why all of the fastest GPUs hit around 75-85 fps on the 97 percentile minimums, but a fast CPU does help. The 2080 Ti doesn't lose much performance stepping up to the maximum quality option, and even a 1060 6GB still averages 65 fps, but tweaking a few settings is probably a good idea.

1440p and 4K at epic quality will require a bit more muscle than midrange GPUs can provide. The 2060 Super still does 60+ fps at 1440p, but only the 2080 Ti is likely to clear 60 fps at 4K, and even then minimums are going to be lower. Also note that going from epic to medium quality only improves performance by around 50 percent if you're GPU limited.

That's because the graphics options are fairly limited. You can alter settings like anti-aliasing and texture quality separately, but you only get three options: medium, high, and epic. Yes, 'medium' is the lowest possible setting so that us mid-range folks don't feel bad. Though as I said, it's still impressive looking at that setting.

We'd like to see the stuttering fully resolved, and for high-end PCs to be able to go above 144 fps if they're able. But so far, Fallen Order is perfectly playable at launch.

Oddly, Jarred had some initial testing results where the 2080 Ti couldn't even break 90 fps, but a reboot seems to have fixed that. A Steam forum poster noticed the same issue Jarred was having, that their 2080 Ti is under performing even when they change the settings, but otherwise I haven't seen widespread reports of serious problems.

Obviously we've only tested a few setups, and no AMD cards. Jarred will be putting together a much more comprehensive performance analysis in the coming days, but that'll take a bit of time for benchmarking. Tom will have a review of Fallen Order next week.