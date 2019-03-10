Improbable to open two game studios, one headed by former Bioware exec

Worlds Adrift, built using Improbable's SpatialOS

Improbable, the creator of multiplayer-focused cloud platform SpatialOS, has opened two game studios to build its own online multiplayer games. One studio is based in London, UK and the other is in Edmonton, Canada.

The Edmonton studio already has 50 staff working on Improbable's first game, built using SpatialOS, and the studio is headed by Aaryn Flynn, the former Bioware general manager who joined Improbable last year. At Bioware, he was head of studio for the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series.

The London studio, which will be a mix of new hires and existing Improbable staff, will be lead by John Wasilczyk, who was previously an executive producer at EA DICE. He has also held positions at Epic Games and Infinity Ward.

Improbable said it's keen to open more studios in the future, both to work on games and to improve SpatialOS, which is designed to help build persistent worlds with huge player counts. Games currently being built with SpatialOS include battle royale Mavericks: Proving Grounds and sandbox airship MMO Worlds Adrift.