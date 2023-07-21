If you're sick of videogames, Game Pass Ultimate now comes with free anime

Videogames. Let's be honest, they're pretty passé, aren't they? You waggle the sticks, click the mouse, things die, someone asks you for money. It's all very been-there-done-that. But fret not, because you don't have to play them anymore.

Your Game Pass Ultimate subscription now comes with a time-limited free Crunchyroll subscription, giving you access to "the world's largest anime library" at no extra cost. It's to mark "Anime Month," which is also why they built Stonehenge back in the day.

Game Pass Ultimate members can parlay their subscriptions into a 75-day membership of Crunchyroll Mega Fan. You can get it via the Xbox App (remember that?) on your PC, although you won't be able to grab it if you're a previous trial user from the past year. Once you sign up, you'll get access to over 1,300 programmes with mystifying titles in Crunchyroll's voluminous anime library.

That means stuff like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Nichijou, and I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too. That's all well and good, except! The anime that I, the protagonist of reality, want to watch isn't even on there, so what the hell. I admit, I'm profoundly unlearned and basic when it comes to this stuff, but I can tell you I am absolutely unhinged for Legend of the Galactic Heroes and Revolutionary Girl Utena, neither of which are apparently on Crunchyroll.

But if you can somehow make do with a paltry >1,300 other offerings, then you'll want to nab this offer before October 20, 2023. You should probably know you won't be able to do that if you happen to reside in Russia, China, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, or, uh, Japan, but otherwise there aren't really any restrictions.