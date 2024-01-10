I know I'm not alone in thinking Thermaltake's RGB DDR5 memory looks way better without RGB

Over the past few years, Thermaltake has been massively expanding its portfolio. From the early years of CPU coolers, you can get your hands on cases, chairs, desks, monitors, keyboards, and more. Alongside them are Thermaltake's ToughRAM (sorry, TOUGHRAM) range of memory modules, which were first launched back in 2022. We got the chance to see its latest high-speed DDR5 versions at the CES 2024 event and we all agree that they look way better with the RGB disabled.

I'm not an anti-RGB person, as my main PC has been lit up like a Christmas tree for years. However, I have grown a little tired of dealing with failing LEDs and software that's frustratingly awkward to use. That's why, when a couple of case fans decided to die on me, I replaced the whole lot with a set of non-RGB 140mm fans and a huge air cooler for the CPU. The last remnants of RGB in my PC are the RAM sticks.

I'm in no rush to replace them (and probably never will, as I'd prefer to do a full system upgrade) but if I was in the market for RAM that performed well, looked great, and didn't have RGB everywhere, then I will certainly be giving Thermaltake's ToughRAM products a serious consideration.

Or rather, I would but only if I could permanently disable the RGB lights. Just look at how nice they are, with those clean lines and colours. When Jacob, our CES roving reporter, sent back some photos of the modules all lined up, I was genuinely impressed by the design. And since none of them were plugged into a motherboard, they weren't powered up, leading me to think they were non-RGB.

That's not the case, as you can see on Thermaltake's ToughRAM page. I particularly like the black and silver modules, as they look really clean and sharp. But with the RGB enabled, all that smooth styling just goes out of the window and, if I'm being really honest, they just look like any other set of RGB modules you can buy.

Image 1 of 2 With the RGB disabled, these looks so much better (Image credit: Thermaltake) Nothing against RGB but all that style is being lost to the glare of the LEDs (Image credit: Thermaltake)

At the risk of repeating myself, I'm really not against RGB, no matter where it gets used. I think that one of the better developments in the world of PC cases has been the move to having full glass panels, allowing you to easily gaze upon the wildly expensive array of products you have stuffed in there.

But having gone through my phase of RGB everywhere, I'm very much a fan of stark simplicity now. I should imagine that Thermaltake's lighting software does allow you to disable the LEDs on any of its products but I'd much prefer to see models without them altogether.

I strongly suspect that I'm not alone in my views and I dare say there's probably a decent market out there for products that look just as good as the ToughRAM range but without garish lighting all over them. I don't want bland, boring black: I want cool, clean style and I'm happy to pay for it.

Thermaltake, I'm giving you my best puppy eyes right now. Pleeeaaassse.

