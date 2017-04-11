Humble Intergalactic Bundle includes a free copy of Galactic Civilizations for all

Do you like space, Ace? More to the point, do you like going into space and blowing things up? If you answered "yes" to either of those questions (and particularly the second one), then perhaps you'd like to take a look at the new Humble Intergalactic Bundle, which offers up to seven games, for $1 to $15—plus a free copy of Galactic Civilizations 1 just for signing up.

The $1 entry-level tier gets you Space Hulk Ascension, Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity, and Galactic Civilization 2: Ultimate Edition, and there are certainly worse ways to spend a buck than that. If you're feeling generous, you can pay more than the average—which at the moment will cost you a little more than $6—and you'll also get Planetary Annihilation: Titans and Rebel Galaxy. And finally, at the $15 price point (or more, if you really want to make it rain), you'll get the excellent Galactic Civilizations 3 and Offworld Trading Company too.

That is, as I like to say, a solid deal: GalCiv 3 goes for double the cost of the full bundle, and Offworld Trading Company is priced even higher. Doing a solid for charity—in this case, the Challenger Center for Space Science Education, and Direct Relief—is always nice too, and on top of all that you get a ten percent break on Humble Monthly subscriptions, too. The Humble Intergalactic Bundle will be available until April 25.