The Surge 2 has its fair share of tough boss fights, and while many of these are challenging, the first one that will really test you is Little Johnny. Little Johnny is roughly half of a fat guy in a weird mech suit that deals drugs. It sounds about as odd as it looks, but unfortunately, he isn’t quite the punchline you might be expecting from such a weird entity. As a result, you might be wondering how to beat Little Johnny in The Surge 2, and that’s where we come in.

How to beat Little Johnny in The Surge 2

The fight against Little Johnny is unique among all of the bosses in The Surge 2. You’re not actually damaging him at any point; you’re just breaking his toy instead. To do this, you need to destroy the five cooling tanks on the mech, one on each of the three legs, and two on the main body. This sounds simple in theory, but in practice takes a lot of, well, practice.

The best way to do this is to focus on the two on the main body first. If you break the legs, then they start emitting a poisonous gas, getting inside to break the cockpit ones after is much harder as a result. There are a couple of different methods to do this. First of all, you can actually parry the little T-Rex arms if you can get the timing down, doing this will open up a nice window of attack for you to exploit. If that seems a bit much, you can also stay close to it and wait for the body slaw attack. Dodge back and then get in close to attack while he is laying on the floor.

Once both of those are down, you need to get the legs. These are technically easier to hit, but by this point, it’s highly likely that Little Johnny has unleashed electrical traps all over the arena. He signals this attack by raising up the main body much higher than normal before expelling water out along with the traps themselves. It’s gross and dangerous, which is kind of the opposite of the ideal.

The other attack to watch for is one where he hunkers down and tilts the body of the mech before expelling poisonous water at you (is this his sewage?). It’s a great chance to get some hits in, just make sure you’re always moving in a big circle to avoid it properly.

With both of these attacks in mind, keep an eye on your surroundings as you dodge the legs and lead Little Johnny forward. You want to wait for him to do his flip attack, where he goes head-over-heels for you. It’s an incredibly easy attack to punish, just don’t get greedy with your strikes. Simply attack once or twice before backing away again and waiting. It’ll take a while, but once all of the cooling tanks are gone, he’ll be finished.