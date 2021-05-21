Hot Wheels Unleashed looks brilliant in this new gameplay trailer

Ever since Hot Wheels Unleashed was announced I've harbored an almost guilty suspicion that it will be my game of the year. Just look at it! It's a frivolous arcade racer with loops, massive jumps and boost pads. The tracks wind around giant real world locations, such as tool sheds, the exterior of skyscrapers and college campuses. It's like if Trackmania became a kart racer, kind of. It just looks fun.

The newest trailer shows off the college campus location, and if the final game is as fun to play as this is fun to watch, I think it's going to be great. For anyone who loved the Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels expansion, you're probably already anticipating this.

It helps that Milestone is developing it: They've got a very strong track record with games like MotoGP, Ride and MXGP. We'll find out on October 1 whether Hot Wheels Unleashed is as fun as it looks.