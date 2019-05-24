Hearthstone's Reckless Experimenter is getting nerfed because of SN1P-SN4P

SN1P-SN4P
Hearthstone's Rise of the Mech event will, among other things, see the addition of an all-new neutral legendary mech named SN1P-SN4P, which I think we've all agreed we're going to call Snip-Snap because that's a just a whole lot simpler. But within minutes of the card being announce, players noticed a problem. Today, community manager Christ Attalus explained on Reddit, that Blizzard had missed the fact that Snip-Snap and the Priest card Reckless Experimenter could be put together in a way that created an early-game infinite damage combo.
Simplistically, a combination of having any mech on board, then playing Reckless Experimenter, enabled you to attach infinite Snip-Snaps to the Mech. It was a setup that was easy to pull off early in the game, particularly as Snip-Snap can be tutored using Dead Ringer, for a way too powerful a payoff.
Rather than messing with Snip-Snap, which is set to be the new hotness, Blizzard has elected to nerf Reckless Experimenter in the upcoming 14.4 patch so that the offending combo can't be pulled off. It's a fairly minor change, ensuring that the cost of Deathrattle minions cannot be reduced to 0, which seems reasonable: As one redditor put it, the nerf addresses the problem while keeping the card and the combo viable: "A 1 cost repeatable magnetic is still powerful but not infinite."
Not everyone is taking it quite so well, however. Hearthstone pro and Priest die-hard Dawid "Zetalot" Skalski shared some choice words about the change on Twitter.
I'm sorry but the fact that Reckless Experimenter is getting nerfed over a card that's NOT EVEN RELEASED YET is bullshit. pic.twitter.com/pxHZN3bCgwMay 24, 2019
"I don't see why Reckless should be the card that's punished here," he wrote in a followup. "They should have thought about that interaction before and if they didn't then they should change the unreleased card instead."
Can't make everyone happy, I guess, although I suppose it's not surprising that Priest players would be disappointed by the change. To be fair it is kind of funny ("funny") that Blizzard missed this when announcing Snip-Snap, while so many players picked up on it immediately. I suppose these things are bound to happen once in awhile.
Hearthstone's Rise of the Mech event begins on June 3.