Every new card in the Hearthstone Rastakhan's Rumble expansion

You can always trust a Troll to bring a Pyroblast to a Fireball fight, so we're expecting things to get pretty spicy when Rastakhan's Rumble kicks off. Hearthstone's latest expansion launches on December 4, and will add 135 new cards to the Standard and Wild pool, including powerful new Loa legendary minions and spirit cards which synergise with them.

You can read more about the set's new mechanics here , but based on the power level of the cards, we're optimistic that Rastakhan's Rumble will shake up the meta in a way that The Boomsday Project failed to.

With the final card reveal stream done, we've collected every card in the expansion in the gallery below. Let us know in the comments which deck you're planning to test on day one, and which of the new cards you think will make it into our ranking of The 20 best legendaries .